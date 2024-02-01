Stel Holdings Reports Sharp Decline in Q3 FY24 Financial Performance

In the financial world, Stel Holdings, a notable entity, recently unveiled its fiscal figures for the third quarter of 2024. The data paints a stark picture, with dramatic declines in both revenue and profit compared to both the previous year and the last quarter.

Year-over-Year and Quarter-to-Quarter Comparisons

Year-on-year, Stel Holdings' principal revenue stream plunged by 19.09%, and its profit plummeted by 36.76%. However, a more alarming downturn can be seen in the quarter-to-quarter comparison. The company's revenue descended by a staggering 92.8%, and its profit took a 96.72% hit compared to the previous quarter.

Impact on Operational Expenses

The seismic financial shift did not spare the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses, which demonstrated an 18.12% decrease from the last quarter. However, an uptick of 8.75% was noted compared to the same quarter in the previous year. In addition, the company's operating income saw a significant cut of 96.69% from the previous quarter and a 41.08% reduction from the previous year.

EPS & Market Performance

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 landed at ₹0.05, marking a 37.5% drop year-over-year. Despite these daunting financial results, Stel Holdings' market performance managed to exhibit some positive trends. Over the last week alone, the company delivered an 11.56% return, a 36.7% return over the past six months, and a minor year-to-date (YTD) decrease of -1.13%.

Stel Holdings' Market Capitalization

Currently, Stel Holdings boasts a market capitalization of ₹587.07 crore, with shares having reached a 52-week high of ₹347 and a low of ₹130. The comprehensive financial report includes specific figures such as total revenue, operating expenses, net income, and other relevant financial metrics for Q3 FY24, Q2 FY24, and Q3 FY23 for comparative purposes.