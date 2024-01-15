State Street Corporation Anticipated to See Downturn in Earnings and Revenues: Wall Street Analysts

Wall Street analysts are forecasting a dip in earnings and revenues for State Street Corporation (STT) in the forthcoming quarterly report. The projected earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 represent a 12.6% drop from the same period in the previous year, with revenues anticipated to hit $2.94 billion, marking a decrease of 6.8%.

Analysts' Upward Revision of EPS

Despite the expected downturn, the EPS estimate has seen a 4.8% upward revision in the past 30 days, reflecting a brighter perspective from the analysts. Such revisions of earnings estimates are critical as they have been found to align with a stock's short-term price performance.

Projecting Key Metrics

Analysts have projected key metrics for State Street Corporation, including the average balance of total interest-earning assets, Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio, Assets under Management (AUM), Total Risk-based Capital Ratio, Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A), Net Interest Income, Total fee revenue, Net Interest Income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, Software and processing fees, Other fee revenue, and Management fees. This provides a comprehensive view of the company's anticipated financial performance.

State Street Corporation's Stock Performance

Shares of State Street Corporation have witnessed a 1.4% decrease in the past month. However, with a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), the stock is expected to outperform the market in the near future.