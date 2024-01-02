en English
State Street Bank Makes Historic First Dollar/Won Trade in South Korea’s Interbank Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
State Street Bank & Trust Company of Hong Kong has made a historic transaction, becoming the first foreign institution to complete a dollar/won trade in the interbank market of South Korea. This marks a significant step in the country’s pilot program designed to increase foreign participation in the onshore dollar-won interbank market.

The trade was conducted with Hana Bank, marking the first dollar-won transaction concluded in the Seoul foreign exchange market between a registered foreign institution located overseas. South Korea initiated the move to accept applications from foreign financial institutions in October, paving the way for this revolutionary trade. This transaction is a clear indication of South Korea’s efforts to make its foreign exchange market more accessible and competitive.

Extended Trading Hours to Align with Global Markets

In a further effort to foster global integration, the South Korean government plans to extend onshore trading hours until 2 a.m. KST (1700 GMT), which is the closing time of London business hours. Previously, the Korean won could only be directly traded with the dollar through local banks for six and a half hours each day. This extension is expected to increase the dynamism and competitiveness of the South Korean foreign exchange market.

Henry Quek, the Head of Global Markets, Asia Pacific at State Street, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for participating in the Korean foreign exchange market both onshore and offshore. He lauded Korea’s commitment toward making its foreign exchange market more accessible. This sentiment is shared by many foreign financial institutions that see this move as a great opportunity to explore new market territories.

Business Finance South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

