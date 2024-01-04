en English
Business

State Bank of Vietnam Maintains Supportive Financial Policies for 2024

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:11 pm EST
In a recent press conference, Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) revealed the central bank’s plans to maintain its supportive financial policies for businesses in 2024. This includes no increase in operating rates, keeping in mind the global economic landscape and domestic macro balances. The past period witnessed a significant reduction in operating rates, with four cuts leading to a drop in deposit and lending rates.

Lowest Interest Rates in Two Decades

Interest rates in Vietnam have hit their lowest in 20 years. By the end of 2023, lending rates in prioritized sectors fell below 4% annually. The average deposit rate was recorded at 3.5%, and the average lending rate for fresh loans stood at 6.7%. Even though the credit growth of 13.5% in 2023 was slightly below the 14-15% target, experts consider it a positive development given the economic challenges.

Stable Economy Amid Global Challenges

Despite global economic pressures, the Vietnamese economy has remained stable with controlled inflation rates. The Vietnamese dong depreciated by only 2%, a negligible amount when compared to the currencies of the G7 countries, which depreciated by 12-17%. The SBV’s efforts to support businesses during economic hardships include considerations to extend its debt rescheduling policies. The central bank aims to ensure ample capital for the economy without a surge in bad debts.

Banking Restructuring and Digital Transformation

The SBV is also concentrating on restructuring weak banks. Steps to handle the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) are being looked into. For 2024, the SBV has set a credit growth target of 15% for the banking systems and will prioritize loans for sectors that drive economic growth, such as investment, consumption, and export. Along with these measures, the central bank is stressing on digital transformation in banking with improved security and safety measures.

Ayesha Mumtaz

