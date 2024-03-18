State Bank of Pakistan Holds Policy Rate at 22%, Eyes Inflation Target by 2025

On Monday, March 18, 2024, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced a decision to leave the policy rate unchanged at 22%. This move, aimed at achieving a targeted inflation range of 5-7% by September 2025, reflects the committee's cautious stance amid fluctuating inflation rates and external economic pressures. The decision is particularly noteworthy as it precedes the expiration of a crucial $3 billion Stand by Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) set for April.

Economic Indicators and Policy Rationale

The MPC's decision was influenced by a variety of factors, including a noticeable decline in inflation from the second half of the fiscal year 2024, moderated economic growth, and an improving external account balance. Despite these positive signs, the level of inflation remains elevated, and its outlook is fraught with risks, necessitating a steady monetary policy approach. The committee underscored the importance of continued fiscal consolidation and the timely realization of planned external inflows to support the monetary stance.

Domestic and Global Economic Outlook

Recent data depicts a moderate pickup in economic activity, led by a rebound in agriculture output and a better-than-anticipated current account balance. However, inflation expectations among businesses and consumers continue to rise, adding to the complexity of the economic landscape. Globally, oil price fluctuations and uncertain monetary policy stances from key central banks add further unpredictability. Despite these challenges, the SBP anticipates a moderate recovery in economic activity for FY24, driven primarily by the agriculture sector.

Future Projections and Monetary Aggregates

Looking ahead, the MPC assessed that the current account deficit is likely to remain within the forecasted range, supporting the FX reserves position. Fiscal consolidation efforts have shown signs of improvement, with the primary surplus improving in the first half of FY24. However, the overall fiscal deficit widened due to increased interest payments and reliance on costly domestic financing. The committee also noted a moderation in broad money (M2) growth, signaling a potentially favorable inflation outlook. Despite these positive developments, adjustments in administered energy prices and potential fiscal measures pose risks to the inflation outlook.

As the SBP continues its cautious approach to monetary policy, the eyes of both national and international observers will be on Pakistan's economic indicators in the coming months. The central bank's efforts to balance growth with inflation control, amidst external pressures and fiscal challenges, will be crucial in achieving the desired economic stability and growth.