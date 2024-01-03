State Bank of India to Raise Rs 5,000 Crore through AT-1 Bonds

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s leading public sector bank, is set to fortify its long-term capital base by issuing additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds. The issuance, slated for the third week of January 2024, seeks to raise a significant Rs 5,000 crore, a move that aligns with SBI’s strategic objective to meet the burgeoning demand for credit, as underscored by the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India.

SBI’s Upcoming AT-1 Bond Issuance

The forthcoming bond issuance is expected to have a base size of Rs 2,000 crore, with the potential to expand to Rs 5,000 crore through a greenshoe option, which allows the issuer to sell more shares than initially planned if the demand from investors is strong. The bonds are projected to carry a coupon rate of around 8.25%, offering attractive returns to investors. CRISIL, Care, and ICRA, leading credit rating agencies, have bestowed an AA+ rating on the bonds, signifying their high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. The AT-1 bonds will also feature a call option after ten years, and then annually, providing the bank with the flexibility to redeem the bonds early if it so chooses.

SBI’s Recent Fundraising Endeavors

This issuance comes on the heels of several successful fundraising initiatives by SBI. In July 2023, the bank raised Rs 3,101 crore through AT-1 bonds and followed this up with the issuance of infrastructure and tier-2 bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore each. The bank’s board had previously given the green light for raising up to Rs 50,000 crore through debt instruments in the current fiscal. Adding to this, SBI recently procured $1 billion through an offshore syndicated loan, further bolstering its financial position.

Reviving the Market for AT-1 Bonds

Financial authorities in India have been keen to rejuvenate the market for AT-1 bonds, particularly in the aftermath of global concerns following the Credit Suisse collapse in March 2023. However, the Indian market seems to be displaying robust demand for AT-1 bond issuances, especially those emanating from highly rated public sector entities such as SBI. This strong demand is a testament to the credibility of public sector banks in India and their vital role in the country’s economic growth story.