Business

Starwood Property Trust Inc Sees Slight Increase in Stock Price Amid Mixed Financial Results

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
Starwood Property Trust Inc Sees Slight Increase in Stock Price Amid Mixed Financial Results

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD), a commercial real estate investing company, observed a minor uptick in its stock price on January 2, 2024, from $20.85 to $21.02, following a day of fluctuation. Over the past year, the stock has oscillated between $16.06 and $22.29. Despite a promising five-year surge in annual sales by 9.97%, the firm suffered a setback with a decline in average yearly earnings per share by -14.92%.

Financial Health and Sales Performance

Boasting a team of 290 employees, Starwood Property Trust Inc has managed to maintain an impressive gross margin of +83.78, an operating margin of +68.39, and a pretax margin of +64.23. The company’s insider ownership stands at 5.72%, with institutional ownership at a significant 50.25%. Noteworthy insider transactions include a sale by President Jeffrey F. Dimodica on December 27, totaling 1,654,208 from 75,000 shares at $22.06 each, and a previous sale on September 22 of 10,000 shares at $20.10.

Quarterly Results and Analyst Forecasts

In the last quarter’s financial results, Starwood Property Trust Inc reported an EPS of $0.49, surpassing the expectations of $0.47, with a net margin of +55.01 and a return on equity of 13.63. Analysts are projecting an EPS of $0.48 for the current fiscal year, with a long-term growth forecast of 4.99% over the next five years. The company’s price to sales ratio currently stands at 3.27 while the price to free cash flow is 14.44. A diluted EPS of 1.29 is expected to hit 1.97 in a year’s time.

Market Indicators and Moving Averages

The latest performance indicators depict a raw stochastic average of 77.97% and a lower historical volatility of 26.22% in comparison to the past 100 days. The company’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.88, and its 200-day Moving Average is $19.13. Resistance and support levels have been identified, indicating potential movement of the stock price between these parameters. Starwood Property Trust Inc has a market cap of 6.62 billion, with annual sales of 1,465 million and annual income of 871,480 thousand.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

