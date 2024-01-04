Starwood Property Trust Inc Sees Slight Increase in Stock Price Amid Mixed Financial Results

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD), a commercial real estate investing company, observed a minor uptick in its stock price on January 2, 2024, from $20.85 to $21.02, following a day of fluctuation. Over the past year, the stock has oscillated between $16.06 and $22.29. Despite a promising five-year surge in annual sales by 9.97%, the firm suffered a setback with a decline in average yearly earnings per share by -14.92%.

Financial Health and Sales Performance

Boasting a team of 290 employees, Starwood Property Trust Inc has managed to maintain an impressive gross margin of +83.78, an operating margin of +68.39, and a pretax margin of +64.23. The company’s insider ownership stands at 5.72%, with institutional ownership at a significant 50.25%. Noteworthy insider transactions include a sale by President Jeffrey F. Dimodica on December 27, totaling 1,654,208 from 75,000 shares at $22.06 each, and a previous sale on September 22 of 10,000 shares at $20.10.

Quarterly Results and Analyst Forecasts

In the last quarter’s financial results, Starwood Property Trust Inc reported an EPS of $0.49, surpassing the expectations of $0.47, with a net margin of +55.01 and a return on equity of 13.63. Analysts are projecting an EPS of $0.48 for the current fiscal year, with a long-term growth forecast of 4.99% over the next five years. The company’s price to sales ratio currently stands at 3.27 while the price to free cash flow is 14.44. A diluted EPS of 1.29 is expected to hit 1.97 in a year’s time.

Market Indicators and Moving Averages

The latest performance indicators depict a raw stochastic average of 77.97% and a lower historical volatility of 26.22% in comparison to the past 100 days. The company’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.88, and its 200-day Moving Average is $19.13. Resistance and support levels have been identified, indicating potential movement of the stock price between these parameters. Starwood Property Trust Inc has a market cap of 6.62 billion, with annual sales of 1,465 million and annual income of 871,480 thousand.