Starwood Capital Offloads Chicago Ridge Mall to Second Horizon Amid Financial Struggles

Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital Group has sold the Chicago Ridge Mall, located in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, to Florida-based Second Horizon Capital. The transition comes after Starwood's venture failed to clear an $80 million loan tied to the property, marking a significant shift in the mall's ownership and future.

Financial Turbulence and Ownership Change

Starwood Capital's difficulty began when it could not pay off the loan by its July 2023 expiration, despite extending the original maturity date from July 2022. The inability to fulfill financial obligations led to the sale of the Chicago Ridge Mall to Second Horizon Capital, a deal that, while undisclosed, likely reflects a considerable depreciation in the property's value. Historically valued at $129.7 million in 2012, the mall's worth plummeted to $63 million by August 2023, according to Bloomberg loan data. This decline mirrors broader trends affecting suburban shopping centers, exacerbated by the rise of e-commerce and the pandemic's impact on foot traffic.

Second Horizon's Optimistic Outlook

Despite the mall's devaluation, Second Horizon Capital sees potential in the property. Co-founder Camilo Varela expressed confidence in the mall's consistent traffic and tenant stability, viewing it as a community cornerstone. The firm plans to revitalize the mall with significant capital investments aimed at enhancing its appeal and boosting occupancy, which currently stands at 82 percent. This acquisition marks Second Horizon's fourth since its inception in 2021 and its first venture into the Chicago market.

Implications for the Future

The sale of Chicago Ridge Mall signifies a pivotal moment for both Starwood Capital and Second Horizon. For Starwood, it represents a retreat from a challenging financial position, compounded by previous setbacks in the Chicago retail sector, including the surrender of the Louis Joliet Mall in 2020. For Second Horizon, however, this acquisition presents an opportunity to implement a turnaround strategy focused on community engagement and property revitalization. The outcome of this endeavor could potentially redefine the landscape of suburban retail in Chicagoland, setting a precedent for similar properties facing decline.

As Second Horizon embarks on this ambitious project, industry observers will closely watch the mall's transformation. The success of such investments could offer a blueprint for revitalizing aging retail spaces, thereby contributing to the broader economic and social fabric of their respective communities.