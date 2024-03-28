Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe's Inflation-Adjusted Profit Soars to ZWL$744 Billion in 2023 Amid Forex Loan Demand Surge

INFLATION-adjusted profit at financial services titan Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe skyrocketed to ZWL$744 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, marking a monumental increase from the previous year's ZWL$240 billion. This surge is attributed to a heightened demand for foreign currency-indexed loans, reflecting a robust performance amidst economic challenges.

Unprecedented Growth Trajectory

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Solomon Nyanhongo, Stanbic Bank witnessed a remarkable 44% increase in inflation-adjusted net interest income, reaching ZWL$429 billion. "This growth was largely spurred by the increased demand for both foreign currency and local currency funding by customers," Nyanhongo explained. The financial year 2023 saw a notable rise in lending, particularly in foreign currency loans, propelled by the continuous shift of business operations towards foreign currency in response to the Zimbabwe dollar's depreciation.

Fee and Commission Income Skyrockets

The bank's inflation-adjusted fee and commission income experienced a 171% surge, closing the period at ZWL$471 billion. This leap was significantly supported by increased foreign currency transaction volumes, as businesses and individuals increasingly preferred foreign currency for transactions. "The rapid depreciation of the ZWL currency against the US dollar and the acquisition of new customers contributed to this growth," Nyanhongo remarked. Additionally, a net release of ZWL$50 billion in expected credit loss allowances was recorded, showcasing an improvement in the bank's lending book quality.

Strategic Moves and Future Outlook

Despite the economic headwinds, Stanbic Bank's total operating expenses grew to ZWL$590 billion, a reflection of the local currency's depreciation and the rising costs of goods and services. Nevertheless, the bank's customer deposit base expanded by 90% in real terms to ZWL$3,3 trillion, bolstered by an increase in both foreign and local currency deposits. Looking forward, Stanbic Chairperson Gregory Sebborn emphasized the importance of navigating the volatile economic landscape with careful policy and business strategies to mitigate the impacts of hyperinflation and exchange rate instability.

As Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe strides into another year, its remarkable financial performance in 2023 sets a precedent for resilience and adaptability in Zimbabwe's challenging economic environment. The bank's strategic focus on foreign currency operations and customer-oriented services remains crucial as it navigates the uncertainties ahead.