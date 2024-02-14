STAG Industrial Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results, Exceeding Expectations

STAG Industrial Inc. has announced robust fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results, surpassing expectations with funds from operations at $108.5 million and $422.4 million, respectively. Net income for the quarter stood at an impressive $41.7 million.

Revenue for the period reached $183.3 million, outpacing analyst projections, while the full-year revenue totaled $707.8 million. The company's strong performance is attributed to record leasing spreads and cash same store NOI, driven by continuous market rent growth in its portfolio.

STAG Industrial's Remarkable Growth and Performance

STAG Industrial Inc. reported exceptional growth in key financial measures, including net income, cash NOI, same store cash NOI, adjusted EBITDAre, core FFO, and cash available for distribution.

In 2023, national market rent growth normalized, with non-coastal markets outperforming coastal markets. The company delivered approximately 3% of stock, while vacancy ended the year at 4.9%. New construction starts declined nationally by approximately 65% year over year.

Leasing Activity and Acquisitions

STAG Industrial achieved 69% of leasing it expects to accomplish in 2024, securing approximately 9 million square feet at cash leasing spreads of 29.5%. Acquisition volume for the fourth quarter totaled $48.7 million, comprising two buildings.

The company's ability to source deals off-market and negotiate leases allowed it to exceed underwritten rent and downtime. Forecasts for 2024 and 2025 deliveries are expected to decrease to 2.2% of stock.

Market Rent Growth and Cash Leasing Spreads

Market rent growth for STAG Industrial's portfolio is expected to be in the mid-single digits for 2024. Cash and straight-line leasing spreads were 31% and 44% in 2023, respectively.

As of February 14, 2024, STAG Industrial Inc. continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering strong financial results and maintaining a healthy portfolio, driven by strategic acquisitions and leasing activities.