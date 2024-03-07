Stabilis Solutions Marks Historic Year with First Full Year of Profitability in 2023

Stabilis Solutions Inc., a leader in small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, celebrated a significant milestone as it reported its first full year of profitability since going public, during its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results conference call on March 7, 2024. CFO Andy Puhala, alongside President and CEO Westy Ballard, detailed the company's operational and financial achievements, emphasizing the strategic shift towards long-term contracts and expansion in high-growth markets such as marine bunkering and aerospace.

Strategic Shift and Commercial Highlights

In 2023, Stabilis Solutions executed a pivotal strategy, transitioning from commodity spot sales to more stable, long-term contractual revenues. This approach not only optimized the company's asset base but also enhanced cash flow visibility, enabling strategic investments in infrastructure and operations. Notably, Stabilis has become a crucial player in the marine sector, securing a multiyear contract with Carnival Corporation for LNG bunkering in Galveston, Texas, and marking significant progress in the Port of Long Beach, California, and Port Canaveral, Florida. These developments underscore the company's commitment to supporting the maritime industry's transition to cleaner fuel alternatives.

Financial Performance and Capital Allocation

Stabilis Solutions reported an 18% sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, attributing this success to the full production resumption at its George West plant and the initiation of several new projects. The company's strong financial health is further evidenced by its robust cash generation, which funded a substantial portion of its $10.3 million capital investments throughout the year. With a healthy liquidity position and a conservative leverage ratio, Stabilis is well-positioned to pursue further growth initiatives, particularly in its promising marine and aerospace segments.

Future Outlook and Growth Opportunities

Looking ahead, Stabilis Solutions is poised for exponential growth, driven by increasing demand in its target markets. The company plans to expand its LNG production and bunkering capabilities, leveraging its operational and logistical flexibility to meet the diverse needs of its customers across the U.S. With a focus on sustainable and scalable investments, Stabilis is exploring various financing avenues to support its ambitious growth plans, aiming to maximize shareholder value while continuing to lead in the small-scale LNG industry.