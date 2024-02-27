STAAR Surgical Company Reports Strong Financials for Q4 2023 and Fiscal Year

As the world inches closer to a post-pandemic era, industries across the board are recalibrating, seeking new avenues for growth and stability. In the eye care sector, a beacon of innovation and resilience shines brightly with STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) leading the charge. The company, renowned for its EVO family of Implantable Collamer Lenses (EVO ICL), has just unveiled its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the entirety of fiscal year 2023, offering a glimpse into a future where precision and patient satisfaction reign supreme.

Unveiling the Numbers: A Strong Finish to 2023

STAAR Surgical's financial report card for the fourth quarter presents an impressive narrative of growth and profitability. With net sales soaring to $76.3 million, marking a 19% increase, the company has outpaced industry expectations. The ICL segment, in particular, saw a 22% jump in sales to $74.6 million, complemented by a 19% rise in ICL units. This financial prowess is further underscored by an improved gross margin, which climbed to 79.6% from 77.7% a year earlier. The bottom line too reflected this uptrend, with net income edging up to $7.8 million from $6.8 million, rounding off the quarter with earnings per share at $0.16, a notch above the previous year's $0.14.

For the fiscal year 2023, the company's trajectory of growth persisted with net sales ascending by 13% to $322.4 million. However, despite the gross margin witnessing a slight dip to 78.4%, the overall financial health remained robust, buoyed by strategic market expansions and operational efficiencies.

Geographic Diversity: A Catalyst for Growth

Central to STAAR Surgical's success story is its geographic diversity, with the APAC region and sequential growth in EMEA playing pivotal roles in propelling the company forward. This global footprint has not only facilitated market penetration but also offered resilience against localized economic turbulences. Tom Frinzi, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical, attributes this success to the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in serving the evolving needs of patients worldwide. The company's strategic investments in growth opportunities have laid a solid foundation for sustained profitability and market leadership.

Looking ahead, STAAR Surgical has set its sights on net sales for fiscal year 2024 to be between $335 million and $340 million, with adjusted EBITDA hovering around $36 million. This optimistic outlook is anchored on the company's strong financial position, underscored by a cash reserve of $232.4 million, a testament to its disciplined financial management and strategic foresight.

Charting the Course: Towards a Brighter Future

As STAAR Surgical embarks on a new fiscal year, the company is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within the myopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia markets. With over 2,000,000 ICLs sold to date, the company's commitment to enhancing the surgeon experience and patient satisfaction remains unwavering. The EVO ICL's 99.4% patient satisfaction rate speaks volumes about the product's impact and the company's dedication to quality and innovation.