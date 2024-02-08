SSE PLC Grapples with Market Volatility and Lower Spark Spread in Fiscal Year 2024

As the energy market grapples with volatility, SSE PLC, a major energy group, faces an uncertain fiscal year 2024. The spark spread, a key measure of the difference between the cost of electricity and its production cost using natural gas, has experienced a year-on-year decline. This volatility has cast a shadow over SSE's renewables performance and thermal business, leaving stakeholders on edge.

Advertisment

A Volatile Energy Market

Citi analysts Jenny Ping and Rory Graham-Watson have highlighted the challenges posed by the lower spark spread. Although it may not significantly impact SSE's fiscal year 2024, it has raised questions about the company's earnings per share (EPS) guidance. In previous years, SSE has adjusted its EPS guidance to align with consensus estimates. However, this year, the company has maintained its guidance of over 150 pence, despite the consensus estimate of 159 pence. This discrepancy could indicate an overly optimistic consensus estimate, which may need to be revised.

Renewables Performance Below Par

Advertisment

SSE's renewables performance for the past nine months has fallen short of expectations by 15%. This shortfall can be attributed to mixed weather conditions, short-term plant outages, and the re-phasing of flexible hydro output. The Citi analysts have expressed concerns about SSE's P50 assumptions for renewables, questioning whether they are too optimistic. These assumptions expect recovered quantities to meet or surpass best estimates.

Thermal Business Reflects Market Volatility

SSE's thermal business has also been affected by the lower spark spreads and market volatility. Despite these challenges, SSE expects to deliver an adjusted operating profit of over 750 million pounds for fiscal 2024. The company remains committed to providing sustainable value for shareholders and society.

Advertisment

As the energy market continues to experience volatility, SSE's shares have taken a hit. On February 8, 2024, the shares declined by 2.1% to 1,619 pence, marking a decrease of 6.8% over the past year. The company's final full-year results remain subject to plant availability, market conditions, and normal weather. As SSE navigates these challenges, stakeholders are watching closely to see how the company will adapt and respond.

Despite the market volatility and lower spark spread, SSE has reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance for the financial year ending March 31. However, the company has acknowledged a 'narrower' range of probable full-year financial outcomes following the lower-than-planned renewables output in the third quarter. The company's adjusted investment and capital expenditure are expected to be around GBP2.5 billion, compared to GBP2.16 billion a year ago.

SSE's encounter with market volatility and lower spark spreads serves as a reminder of the complexities and unpredictability of the energy market. As the company continues to grapple with these challenges, stakeholders are looking for signs of resilience and adaptability. The coming months will be crucial in determining SSE's ability to weather the storm and deliver on its commitments to shareholders and society.