Sri Lanka's Canned Fish Crisis: Tax Policy Favors Importers, Local Producers Demand Fair Play

The ongoing tax policy debate in Sri Lanka has escalated as local canned fish manufacturers face significant challenges against importers, leading to calls for a more equitable tax structure. Shiran Fernando, President of the Sri Lanka Canned Fish Manufacturers Association (CFMA), has voiced the concerns of local producers who are struggling to compete with imported products due to a skewed tax regime. This disparity has resulted in potential factory closures and job losses, highlighting the need for urgent government intervention to ensure a level playing field.

Current Tax Disparities and Industry Impact

Local manufacturers are at a disadvantage due to the current tax policy, which imposes higher taxes on domestic production compared to the minimal border tax charged to importers. This discrepancy allows importers to offer canned fish at substantially lower prices, undermining local industry competitiveness. With the tax advantage converting into a strategic pricing point for importers, consumers, grappling with the cost of living, naturally opt for the cheaper imported products. The CFMA has reported that this situation threatens the sustainability of 16 local manufacturers and jeopardizes the livelihoods of approximately 4,000 employees who have contributed to the industry's growth over the past decade.

CFMA's Call for Equitable Taxation

In response to the crisis, the CFMA has proposed adjusting the special commodity levy on imported canned fish from Rs. 200 per kilo to Rs. 500. This adjustment aims to level the competitive field, allowing consumers to choose products based on freshness, quality, and price rather than price alone. The association emphasizes that its request is not for tax subsidies or protectionist measures but for tax fairness that aligns with international trade rules. The CFMA's appeal to the government seeks prompt action to prevent the permanent closure of local factories and to support the continuation of a successful import substitution story.

Implications for the Future

The tax anomaly presents a critical juncture for Sri Lanka's canned fish industry and its broader economic landscape. An equitable tax regime would not only safeguard local manufacturers but also stimulate job creation, support local fisheries, and reduce foreign currency expenditure through import substitution. The government's response to the CFMA's appeal will be pivotal in determining the industry's trajectory and its contribution to the national economy. As discussions continue, stakeholders remain hopeful for a resolution that fosters fair competition and bolsters the resilience of Sri Lanka's canned fish sector.