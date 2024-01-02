en English
Business

Sri Lankan Shares Rise: Consumer Staples Drive Gains Amid Lower Trading Activity

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Sri Lankan Shares Rise: Consumer Staples Drive Gains Amid Lower Trading Activity

On Tuesday, Sri Lankan shares closed on a high note, led by significant gains in the consumer staples sector. The CSE All Share index saw a modest uptick, concluding the session with a 0.28% rise at 10,684.28. The surge was largely attributed to the strong performances of prominent companies such as Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and Melstacorp PLC, which registered gains of 4% and 2% respectively.

Trading Volume and Turnover

Despite the promising close, the market’s dynamism fell short in terms of its trading volume and turnover. The trading volume on the index plummeted from 29.2 million to 15 million shares. More significantly, the market turnover experienced a considerable drop, sliding from the previous session’s 642.4 million rupees down to 335.6 million Sri Lankan rupees. This reduction in turnover signifies a move from nearly $2 million to slightly over $1 million when converted to USD.

Investor Activity

Investor activity in the market presented a mixed picture. Foreign investors emerged as net sellers, divesting 17 million rupees worth of stocks. In contrast, domestic investors displayed a more bullish outlook, as they dominated the buying side, with net purchases reaching up to 329.2 million rupees.

Market Climate

These market movements in Sri Lanka offer a snapshot of the current investment climate in the country. They highlight the sector-specific gains, especially in consumer staples, as well as the overall decrease in trading activity. While some companies managed to perform well and contribute to the rise in the CSE All Share index, the overall trading volume and market turnover suggest a rather cautious approach from investors, particularly among foreign investors. The market’s performance serves as a barometer of investor sentiment, reflecting both confidence in specific sectors and broader market trends that may be influencing investment decisions.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

