Business

Sri Lanka Increases Casino License Fees Amid Regulatory Overhaul

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Sri Lanka Increases Casino License Fees Amid Regulatory Overhaul

In a significant policy shift, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance has announced an increase in the fees for obtaining and renewing casino licenses effective from January 1, 2024. The move, designed to ensure casino owners pay their fair share of taxes, is part of a broader initiative to establish a gaming regulatory authority and bolster casino tax collection. The newly-approved authority will also counter criminal activity and mitigate negative societal impacts from gaming.

Revised Fee Structure

The revised fee structure is tiered based on the level of investment. For fresh investors committing a minimum of USD 250 million, the combined cost for acquiring a casino license and its subsequent renewal will be Rs. 10 billion. A higher investment threshold of at least USD 500 million results in a lower initial license fee of Rs. 5 billion, but the renewal fee remains at Rs. 10 billion.

Existing Casino Operators

The fee structure also addresses existing casino operators that secured their licenses before January 1, 2023. These operators will be subject to a different fee arrangement, where they will pay Rs. 500 million for the first five years and an additional Rs. 1.5 billion for the next 15 years, making the total license fee Rs. 2 billion. The renewal fee for these existing operators is standardized at Rs. 10 billion.

Regulating the Casino Industry

The Sri Lankan government’s decision to establish a gaming regulatory authority is a response to an estimated $7.4 million in casino taxes in arrears due to the absence of regulatory oversight. The government is also seeking to discourage locals from visiting casinos by hiking casino entrance fees. Six casinos are currently operating in Colombo, and ten new operators have applied for licenses, although none have been issued yet.

Business Finance Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

