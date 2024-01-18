en English
Finance

Sri Lanka Government Announces Major Wage Increase for Public Sector Employees

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
The Sri Lanka government has earmarked funds for a considerable wage increase for public sector employees, as announced by the State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya. This move, part of the first phase of the 2024 Budget proposal, intends to bolster the cost of living allowance for state workers from Rs. 7,800 to Rs. 17,800. The initial installment of the raise, a Rs. 5,000 hike, will reflect in employee’s salaries starting this month, with an additional Rs. 5,000 increase slated for April 2024.

Wage Hike: A Major Step in Budget Implementation

This wage hike proposal was initially introduced by President Ranil Wickremesinghe during his November 13, 2023, budget speech. As it stands, the Treasury expends approximately Rs. 95 billion on state employees’ wages. With the new increases, the additional costs to the Treasury will be Rs. 7 billion for the initial Rs. 5,000 raise, escalating to Rs. 14 billion when the entire Rs. 10,000 increase is implemented.

Funding the Increase: A Balancing Act

State Minister Siyambalapitiya has assured that the government will secure the necessary funds for these increases. The strategy to meet this financial commitment involves the reduction and control of expenses. Notably, the country has ceased printing money and borrowing, marking a significant shift in its economic approach.

The Impact of Wage Increase on State Employees

Moreover, the planned wage increase is a significant step in the government’s attempt to enhance the living standards of public sector employees. The proposed increase in the cost of living allowance is expected to alleviate the financial burdens of state workers, thus contributing to greater productivity and efficiency in service delivery. The wage hike, coupled with the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, signals a new direction in Sri Lanka’s approach to public sector compensation.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

