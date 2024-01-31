SR Bancorp Inc. Reports Remarkable Financial Turnaround in Q4 2023

In an impressive financial turnaround, SR Bancorp Inc. (SRBK), the parent company of Somerset Regal Bank, has announced a net income of $1.6 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. This is a stark contrast to the net loss of $10.5 million reported in the previous quarter, which ended on September 30, 2023.

Unpacking the Turnaround

The reported net income for the latest quarter includes certain non-recurring items. Among these are $32,000 in costs related to the acquisition of Regal Bancorp and $1.4 million of net accretion income due to fair value adjustments. Once these items are adjusted, the net income would have been $605,000. Similarly, the net loss of the previous quarter included significant one-time expenses such as those related to the merger, provision for credit losses, and a charitable contribution. Adjusting for these, the net income for that period would have been $586,000.

Post-Merger Developments

In addition to their financial report, SR Bancorp Inc. also shared details about the completion of a stock offering and the merger of Somerset Savings Bank SLA into a stock form. This process involved the sale of over 9 million shares and the establishment of the Somerset Regal Charitable Foundation. Following these developments, SR Bancorp Inc.'s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq.

Growth After the Merger

The merger with Regal Bancorp was completed on September 19, 2023. This has evidently contributed to a notable growth in the total assets, net loans, and total deposits of the company. Since June 30, 2023, these have increased by 65%, 92.1%, and 67.4% respectively.

The turnaround in SR Bancorp Inc.'s financial performance post-merger suggests enhanced operational efficiency and potential cost synergies, along with aggressive expansion and market penetration. Despite this, there are still concerns about the rise in interest expense resulting from higher deposit rates in a rising interest rate environment. The bank's ability to manage interest rate risk and maintain the quality of its loan portfolio for long-term sustainability remains a focal point.