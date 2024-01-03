Squarepoint Capital Rings in New Year with Strategic Hires from Deutsche Bank

In an ambitious start to the New Year, quant fund Squarepoint Capital has strategically enlisted two accomplished buy-side quants with solid sell side experience from Deutsche Bank. The move demonstrates Squarepoint Capital’s commitment to enhancing its team with seasoned professionals and underlines a keen focus on expansion.

Key Hires Signal Growth and Expansion

Romain Colas, a high-profile acquisition, is set to join Squarepoint as a quant researcher, transitioning from a role as a portfolio manager at Ovata Capital, a Hong Kong-based hedge fund. Colas brings with him a rich history in investment banking, having graced the halls of Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Citi, and most recently, serving as the APAC head of stocks derivatives trading at Deutsche Bank. He will relocate to Singapore for his new role.

In London, Squarepoint has also secured the expertise of Nicolas Landon as a fixed income quant researcher. Landon’s background is marked by five years of service at Deutsche Bank as a FIC desk strat, followed by a tenure at Millennium, a multistrat hedge fund.

Proactive Recruitment Strategy

As part of its growth trajectory, Squarepoint continues to have numerous job openings in both Singapore and London. The company is on the hunt for both senior and entry-level quants, indicating an agile and proactive recruitment strategy. This approach not only speaks to Squarepoint’s intent to grow its operations but also to its commitment to fostering a strong team of experienced professionals.

Looking Ahead

These strategic hires mark the beginning of an exciting chapter for Squarepoint Capital. With their extensive experience and strategic insights, Colas and Landon are well-placed to steer the company towards its expansion goals. As the firm continues to recruit top talent and bolster its team, the financial industry will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Squarepoint’s progress and growth in the coming months.