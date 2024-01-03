en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Squarepoint Capital Rings in New Year with Strategic Hires from Deutsche Bank

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Squarepoint Capital Rings in New Year with Strategic Hires from Deutsche Bank

In an ambitious start to the New Year, quant fund Squarepoint Capital has strategically enlisted two accomplished buy-side quants with solid sell side experience from Deutsche Bank. The move demonstrates Squarepoint Capital’s commitment to enhancing its team with seasoned professionals and underlines a keen focus on expansion.

Key Hires Signal Growth and Expansion

Romain Colas, a high-profile acquisition, is set to join Squarepoint as a quant researcher, transitioning from a role as a portfolio manager at Ovata Capital, a Hong Kong-based hedge fund. Colas brings with him a rich history in investment banking, having graced the halls of Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Citi, and most recently, serving as the APAC head of stocks derivatives trading at Deutsche Bank. He will relocate to Singapore for his new role.

In London, Squarepoint has also secured the expertise of Nicolas Landon as a fixed income quant researcher. Landon’s background is marked by five years of service at Deutsche Bank as a FIC desk strat, followed by a tenure at Millennium, a multistrat hedge fund.

Proactive Recruitment Strategy

As part of its growth trajectory, Squarepoint continues to have numerous job openings in both Singapore and London. The company is on the hunt for both senior and entry-level quants, indicating an agile and proactive recruitment strategy. This approach not only speaks to Squarepoint’s intent to grow its operations but also to its commitment to fostering a strong team of experienced professionals.

Looking Ahead

These strategic hires mark the beginning of an exciting chapter for Squarepoint Capital. With their extensive experience and strategic insights, Colas and Landon are well-placed to steer the company towards its expansion goals. As the firm continues to recruit top talent and bolster its team, the financial industry will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Squarepoint’s progress and growth in the coming months.

0
Business Finance Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Ed Mylett's Influential Podcast Joins Cumulus Network: A New Chapter for High Achievers
Renowned business leader and peak performance expert, Ed Mylett, is set to inspire his global audience on a higher level as The Ed Mylett Show joins the Cumulus Podcast Network. The popular show is known for its significant interviews with high achievers across various industries, aiming to motivate listeners to reach their optimal potential. With
Ed Mylett's Influential Podcast Joins Cumulus Network: A New Chapter for High Achievers
Erin Lu: The Resilient Force Behind EKLA Corp's Success
56 seconds ago
Erin Lu: The Resilient Force Behind EKLA Corp's Success
RecNation Storage Announces Exclusive Marketing Partnership With Camping World & Good Sam
1 min ago
RecNation Storage Announces Exclusive Marketing Partnership With Camping World & Good Sam
Cullinan Properties Announces Key Executive Changes
19 seconds ago
Cullinan Properties Announces Key Executive Changes
Taco Temple in San Luis Obispo Closes Permanently Amid Economic Struggles
46 seconds ago
Taco Temple in San Luis Obispo Closes Permanently Amid Economic Struggles
Shift4 Payments: A Promising Investment Amid Rapid Growth and Acquisition Rumors
51 seconds ago
Shift4 Payments: A Promising Investment Amid Rapid Growth and Acquisition Rumors
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
41 seconds
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
45 seconds
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
1 min
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
1 min
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
1 min
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
2 mins
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
3 mins
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
3 mins
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
3 mins
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
19 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app