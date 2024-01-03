en English
Sprott Focus Trust: A Close-End Fund with a Mid-Cap Tilt

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Sprott Focus Trust: A Close-End Fund with a Mid-Cap Tilt

Amid the turmoil of the stock market, certain funds have not only braved the storm but also seemed to harness it to their advantage. One such entity is the Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ: FUND), a tailored closed-end fund with a distinct leaning toward the materials, energy, and financial services sectors. Eschewing the oft-tread path of large-cap companies, FUND has shown a marked preference for mid-cap firms, boasting an average market capitalization of approximately $3.09 billion.

Performance and Valuation

Despite an average expense ratio and formidable size, FUND refrains from employing leverage. This strategy could be a boon, considering the inherent volatility of the sectors it chooses to delve into. Its performance has been a steady plateau since its last coverage, the slight positive uptick in total return being a silver lining. A noteworthy aspect is the growing discount at which the fund trades, potentially rendering it more appealing from a valuation perspective.

Distribution Policy and Investment Strategy

The fund’s distribution policy hinges on a percentage of the fund’s net asset value (NAV), and the recent surge in its net investment income (NII) may herald more stable distribution coverage. Complementing this is a low turnover rate, indicative of a consistent investment approach.

Sector Allocation and Top Holdings

The fund’s sector allocation remains predominantly unchanged, keeping a keen eye on value-oriented sectors while maintaining a minimal presence in growth sectors like technology. The average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the fund’s holdings underscores its value investment approach. Its top holdings include Westlake Corp, Pason Systems, Artisan Partners Asset Management, and the ever-reliable Berkshire Hathaway. Each of these contributes in its unique way to the fund’s performance and income generation. The fund managers, cognizant of historical market patterns and the current market concentration, draw parallels with past scenarios when the dominance of a few stocks forebode a bear market.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

