Spring Financial Renewal: 12 Essential Moves for a Healthier Wallet in 2024

As the season changes, it's not just homes that benefit from a thorough spring cleaning; finances do too. Kimberly Palmer of NerdWallet and Ashley Folkes, a certified financial planner, emphasize the importance of revisiting and resetting financial goals. This spring, they advise, is the perfect opportunity to assess progress on New Year's resolutions, particularly those concerning debt reduction and emergency funds, and to make necessary adjustments.

Declutter and Organize Financial Documents

One of the first steps towards financial clarity involves tackling the often-neglected pile of financial documents. Folkes recommends sorting through statements, bills, and receipts to reduce stress and regain control over finances. Additionally, Jeff Farrar, a certified financial planner, suggests preparing for the upcoming tax season by organizing tax documents and reviewing W-4 forms to ensure appropriate withholdings, thereby avoiding surprises come tax day.

Strategic Tax Planning

Spring is an opportune time for a deep dive into tax planning. David Flores Wilson, a certified financial planner, stresses the importance of proactive conversations with tax professionals to explore potential deductions, credits, and strategies for lowering taxes. Contributing to an IRA and maximizing 401(k) contributions are highlighted as effective ways to both save for retirement and potentially reduce taxable income, demonstrating the dual benefits of strategic financial planning.

Review and Update Estate Plans and Beneficiaries

Finally, the article underscores the significance of keeping estate plans and beneficiary designations up to date. Changes in life circumstances, such as marriages or the birth of a child, necessitate a review of these documents. Terri Fiedler, president of retirement services at Corebridge Financial, encourages starting retirement savings early and gradually increasing contributions to take full advantage of employer matches and the power of compounding interest.

Embracing the spirit of renewal that spring brings can extend beyond physical spaces to include financial health. By decluttering financial paperwork, engaging in strategic tax planning, and ensuring that estate plans are current, individuals can set themselves on a path toward greater financial well-being and peace of mind.