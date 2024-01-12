en English
Cryptocurrency

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Approval Decreases Bitcoin’s Volatility: A Lesson for Traders

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
The recent approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has led to a significant decrease in Bitcoin’s implied volatility, serving as an insightful lesson for volatility traders. This development is seen as a positive stride for the cryptocurrency market, shedding light on the potential performance of ether and the broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies into traditional finance systems.

SEC’s Landmark Approval

The SEC’s landmark approval of Bitcoin ETFs, which invest directly in Bitcoin, has resulted in a notable decline in volatility for stocks linked to cryptocurrencies. This game-changing decision has broadened access to the largest cryptocurrency on Wall Street and beyond. On the first day of spot Bitcoin ETF trading, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) emerged as the dominant player, with over $4.6 billion worth of trading volume, while offerings from Blackrock and Fidelity accounted for about 87% of the total spot Bitcoin ETF trading volume.

Impact on Major Trading Platforms

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs led to a drop in stocks for Coinbase and Robinhood, with Coinbase experiencing a 6% decrease and Robinhood witnessing a fall of over 3%. These significant platforms are now reevaluating their strategies in response to the rapidly changing crypto landscape. The SEC’s decision has approved applications from 11 firms to list spot Bitcoin ETFs, potentially reshaping the crypto investment landscape.

Volatility and Trading Volume

Bitcoin experienced significant volatility following the launch of the first spot BTC ETFs in the United States. The cryptocurrency surged above the $49,000 threshold but rapidly declined almost 4%, resulting in the liquidation of trading positions exceeding $50 million. The newly launched spot Bitcoin ETFs are attracting massive attention, with trading volume exceeding $2.3 billion. Grayscale’s new spot Bitcoin GBTC ETF and ProShares’ futures-based Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) are among the top 10 ETFs in trading volume.

Looking Ahead: Ether ETFs

As the industry’s attention turns to the anticipated launch of ether ETFs later in the year, traders are encouraged to observe the pricing of options to gauge potential performance of ether. The implications of this development extend beyond trading strategies, potentially affecting the broader acceptance and integration of cryptocurrencies into traditional finance systems.

Cryptocurrency
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

