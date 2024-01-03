en English
Cryptocurrency

Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Could Transform Investment Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Could Transform Investment Landscape

The investment landscape is poised for significant transformation, with the potential approval of a spot bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) offering new investment opportunities for pension funds and Registered Investment Adviser (RIA)-based vehicles. This game-changing development could also redefine how institutions leverage derivatives like options and futures contracts for risk management in the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Spot Bitcoin ETF: A Potential Game-Changer

John Palmer, President of CBOE Digital, predicts a diverse investor base for the spot bitcoin ETF. Initially, institutions could drive the investment, employing hedging strategies, but retail investors are also expected to show a keen interest. The introduction of a spot bitcoin ETF could cater to institutional needs while expanding the ecosystem to include retail investors, thereby broadening the investment framework for bitcoin.

Regulatory Hurdles and Market Expectations

Asset managers updated their filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approval to launch spot bitcoin ETFs at the end of 2023. The SEC is expected to approve issuers on 2 or 3 January 2024. Data provider CCData attributes the 156% rise in bitcoin in 2023 to the pending approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, indicating potential new heights if BlackRock’s ETF gets a green light.

However, the verdict is a double-edged sword. While the approval could drive bitcoin prices to new peaks by opening doors for institutional and retail investments, it could also increase volatility, invite more regulatory scrutiny, and potentially trigger sell-offs.

Market Speculation and Bitcoin Price

Traders on the decentralized prediction platform Polymarket anticipate a spot bitcoin ETF in the US within the next two weeks. Shares of the contract ‘Bitcoin ETF approved by Jan 15’ changed hands at 89 cents, suggesting an 89% probability of the much-awaited event. The speculation has already bolstered bitcoin prices, which have risen over 55% to trade above 45,000.

Despite some top applicants like Grayscale leaving their applications partially incomplete, the market’s bullishness is evident. Bitcoin price has seen an increase of more than 6% over the New Year weekend, entering 2024 at its highest level in the past 21 months. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is well above the neutral line in the bullish zone, reflecting the cryptocurrency’s potential to maintain its upward trajectory.

Cryptocurrency Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

