Spineway Reports 42% Revenue Surge Amid Financial Challenges

Medical technology firm Spineway has registered a significant 42% surge in its revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, posting earnings of 10.5 million euros. The revenue boost has been credited to the hearty sales of Distimp products along with the integration of Spine Innovations, a company Spineway acquired in July 2022.

Rising Costs Impact Financial Outcomes

Despite the impressive revenue rise, the financial outcomes for Spineway were less than positive. Operating expenses spiked due to investments in research and development, marketing, and regulatory compliance. The personnel costs escalated to 5.7 million euros, resulting in an operating loss of 4.5 million euros for 2023. The company also grappled with financial expenses and exceptional costs amounting to nearly 1.92 million euros, leading to a net loss of 6.5 million euros for the year.

Strategies to Strengthen Cash Flow

To fortify its cash flow, Spineway issued convertible bonds and secured a 1.5 million euro Participatory Stimulus Loan. The company also executed a reverse share split in January 2024 to stabilize its share capital structure.

Cost-Cutting Measures In Place

In response to the financial situation, the management has launched cost-cutting measures, which include reducing the workforce and deferring high-cost projects. Despite the financial hurdles, Spineway remains sanguine about its future. The company anticipates revenue growth in 2024 and aims to reach operating breakeven in the medium term.

Spineway continues to focus on gaining product approvals for new markets, customer synergies, and adherence to regulatory certifications. The company is also eligible for PEA-SME, a French equity savings scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises.