SpiceJet and Busy Bee Consortium Ups GoFirst Bid to Rs 1,800 Crore Amid Bankruptcy Saga

In a significant development in the aviation sector, the consortium of SpiceJet's chairman and managing director, Ajay Singh, and Busy Bee Airways, associated with EaseMyTrip's CEO Nishant Pitti, has raised their bid for the bankrupt carrier GoFirst to approximately Rs 1,800 crore. This move comes amidst ongoing discussions with the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to negotiate a higher bid following an impasse over the valuation and discounts acceptable for the airline.

Bid Enhancement and Negotiations

After initial bids fell short of expectations, the CoC reached out to both parties, urging them to revise their offers upwards. According to sources, the consortium responded by proposing an increased upfront payment to Rs 500 crore from the earlier Rs 290 crore and committing to pay off financial creditors using proceeds from Pratt & Whitney arbitration. This enhanced bid aims to address the CoC's directive for a 20-25% increase in the initial offers, highlighting the serious intent of the bidders to acquire the distressed airline.

Financial Implications and Creditor Concerns

GoFirst's bankruptcy proceedings have spotlighted the substantial debts owed to creditors, totaling Rs 6,521 crore. The Singh-Pitti consortium's revised bid is a crucial development, as it could potentially meet creditor demands and facilitate a resolution to GoFirst's financial woes. However, the successful revival of GoFirst hinges on the CoC's assessment of the enhanced bid and the resolution of ongoing legal disputes with engine supplier Pratt & Whitney, which significantly contributed to the airline's operational challenges and subsequent insolvency.

Challenges in Reviving GoFirst

Even with an approved resolution plan, restarting GoFirst's operations will be a daunting task due to the depletion of its workforce and the need for a significant recruitment drive to ensure operational capabilities. The airline's strategy of not owning any aircraft, opting instead for a sale and leaseback model, has also made it less attractive to potential buyers, underscoring the complex nature of its financial and operational turnaround.

The increased bid by the SpiceJet and Busy Bee Airways consortium marks a pivotal moment in the efforts to rescue GoFirst from bankruptcy. As discussions progress and stakeholders weigh the merits of the revised offer, the fate of GoFirst hangs in the balance, with the potential to significantly impact India's aviation landscape and the interests of creditors, employees, and customers alike. The resolution of this bankruptcy case will be closely watched, as it may set precedents for handling distressed assets in the aviation sector and beyond.