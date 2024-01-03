en English
Business

Special Opportunities Fund Announces 2024 Managed Distribution Plan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Special Opportunities Fund Announces 2024 Managed Distribution Plan

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has initiated its managed distribution plan for the year 2024. The plan, approved by the Fund’s Board of Directors, lays the groundwork for three monthly distributions, with an eye on an annual distribution rate of 8%. This translates to a monthly distribution of 0.6667%, based on the net asset value (NAV) of $14.31 per common share as of December 31, 2023.

Distribution Composition and Implications

The Fund’s distribution plan is not rigid, allowing for flexibility based on the availability of investment income. The distributions may involve a mix of investment income, long-term capital gains, and/or return of capital. An additional year-end distribution could be in the offing if the Fund’s net investment income and realized capital gains overshoot the total amount distributed throughout the year.

However, the Fund’s Board has stressed that the distribution amounts should not be misconstrued as reflective of the Fund’s investment performance. The Board reserves the right to amend or terminate the managed distribution plan at any point, a move that could affect the market price of the Fund’s common shares.

Periodic Review and Adjustments

The Board performs periodic reviews of the plan, including an annual review of the fixed rate to decide if adjustments are required. In case of any changes to the plan, the Fund will notify stockholders about the estimated composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes, the actual composition will be provided on a Form 1099-DIV at the end of the year.

Other Funds’ Distribution Plans

In related news, Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust announced a monthly distribution of 0.10417 per share payable on January 22, 2024. Guggenheim Investments also declared distributions for certain closed-end funds, with distribution schedules summarized in their respective announcements. These funds, similar to the Special Opportunities Fund, may include a return of capital in their distributions if sufficient income is not available.

Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

