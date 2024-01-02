en English
Business

Spanish Banks Lure Customers with No-Fee Accounts Amid Rising Bank Fees

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
As the new year unfolds, consumers are tightening their belts to save money, including reducing bank fees that can accumulate to over 240 euros annually. In 2022, Spain’s banking watchdog, the Bank of Spain, witnessed a significant 62% surge in complaints related to current account maintenance fees. The brunt of these charges is often borne by long-standing bank customers who face escalating fees and cannot switch to fee-free accounts without fulfilling specific conditions.

Financial Experts Weigh in

Financial gurus from HelpMyCash.com suggest that barring those entangled with mortgages or loans, customers can easily switch to banks proffering no-fee accounts. Major Spanish banks, including BBVA, Santander, and CaixaBank, are dangling the carrot of commission-free current accounts to attract new clientele, along with enticements like free debit cards.

Online Banks Maintain Low Commission Policies

Online banking giants such as ING, Revolut, N26, and EVO continue to uphold their low commission policies, offering free checking accounts bundled with perks like insurance against defective online purchases and virtual debit cards. The trend is palpably shifting towards luring new clients with better conditions, while long-time customers may need to contemplate switching banks to evade unnecessary fees.

Consumers to Benefit

Ultimately, the consumers stand to gain from these developments. By opting for banks that offer no-fee accounts, they can save a significant amount annually, which can be directed towards other financial goals. It also pushes the banking industry towards more competitive offerings, ensuring that consumer interests remain at the forefront of their policies.

Business Finance Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

