en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Spain’s CNMV Initiates Disciplinary Proceedings Against Deutsche Bank

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Spain’s CNMV Initiates Disciplinary Proceedings Against Deutsche Bank

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Spain’s stock market regulator, has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Deutsche Bank over alleged severe infringements. The proceedings stem from the bank’s provision of advisory services to Spanish clients, involving highly complex and risky financial derivatives linked to currencies.

Allegations and Investigations

The CNMV claims that Deutsche Bank may have infringed market rules by selling these complex currency products to small companies in Spain without sufficient disclosure or a duty of care to clients. Both the CNMV’s investigation and Deutsche Bank’s internal investigations have unearthed potential regulatory non-compliance in the domain of structured over-the-counter (OTC) currency derivatives. This non-compliance specifically relates to the bank’s dealings with Spanish clients.

Potential Consequences for Deutsche Bank

While the initiation of these proceedings does not necessarily imply a presumption about the final outcome, it could lead to serious consequences for Deutsche Bank. Under Spanish markets legislation, very serious infringements can lead to penalties of up to 5 million euros, or 5 times the gross profit made or losses avoided as a result of the infringement. Alternatively, fines could amount to 5% of the infringing entity’s own resources, or 10% of the total annual turnover of the offending entity. The exact potential fine that Deutsche Bank could face in relation to these proceedings has not been elaborated upon.

Implications for the Financial Sector

The proceedings against Deutsche Bank are indicative of the increasing regulatory scrutiny that financial institutions are facing regarding their financial practices. This scrutiny is particularly focused on practices involving sophisticated financial instruments and their provision to clients who may not fully understand the associated risks. These proceedings also highlight the potential repercussions for banks that fail to adhere to regulatory standards.

0
Business Finance Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
AI and 'Rebuilding Trust': A Glimpse into the 54th World Economic Forum
The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to commence on January 15th, 2024, in the picturesque alpine town of Davos, Switzerland. Titled ‘Rebuilding Trust’, the conference is set to delve into the potentialities of burgeoning technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and their implications on global decision-making processes and partnerships. Unprecedented
AI and 'Rebuilding Trust': A Glimpse into the 54th World Economic Forum
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
14 mins ago
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum's Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events
19 mins ago
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum's Elite Gathering Amid Opulent Side-Events
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
7 mins ago
FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
9 mins ago
Xoi Com: Traditional Vietnamese Cuisine Earns Global Recognition
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
13 mins ago
KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks
16 seconds
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
1 min
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
4 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
6 mins
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
7 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
9 mins
Apollo Hospitals Redefines Prostate Cancer Detection in India with Groundbreaking Study
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
10 mins
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
12 mins
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
15 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
57 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app