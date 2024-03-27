S&P Global Boosts Turkey's 2024 Economic Forecast Amid Emerging Markets Growth Divergence

S&P Global on Tuesday announced a positive revision of Turkey's economic growth forecast for 2024, setting a new expectation of 3% growth, up from the previous 2.4%. This adjustment comes amid a broader evaluation of emerging markets, where analysts predict a year of significant growth divergence in 2024, influenced by resilient global growth and loosening financial conditions. Turkey's economy displayed robust growth of 4.5% in 2023, driven by strong domestic demand, despite challenges from a slowdown in major trading partners and the impact of devastating earthquakes in February.

Emerging Markets: A Landscape of Divergence

S&P Global's latest economic outlook report spotlights the varying trajectories within emerging markets for the coming year. While countries like Brazil, Mexico, and India, which excelled in 2023, are expected to see moderated growth, nations that lagged, including Colombia, Peru, Thailand, Hungary, Poland, and South Africa, are projected to experience a modest acceleration. Nevertheless, the pace for most will remain subdued, reflecting a complex interplay of internal and external factors shaping these economies.

US Economic Outlook and Inflation Forecasts

The US economy is forecasted to expand by 2.5% in 2024, slightly up from the 2.4% predicted earlier, buoyed by a resilient labor market. However, inflation concerns persist, with service price inflation expected to keep rates above the Federal Reserve's 2% target throughout the year. This scenario suggests a cautious approach towards interest rate cuts, with the first reduction anticipated in the summer of 2024, totaling 75 basis points. Analysts also shared insights on the potential for a more gradual easing of rates than previously expected in 2024 and 2025.

Implications for Emerging Markets

The report underscores a marginally improved outlook for emerging markets, driven by resilient global growth and easing financial conditions since late 2023. However, these markets continue to grapple with the lagged effects of high interest rates and the anticipated below-trend growth in the US in the latter half of the year. Despite these challenges, the overall economic growth forecast for emerging markets has been slightly raised, indicating a cautiously optimistic outlook for these economies.

As S&P Global revises its growth forecasts, the implications for Turkey and other emerging markets are significant. The adjustments reflect not only the resilience and adaptability of these economies but also the nuanced challenges and opportunities they face in the global economic landscape. For Turkey, this upward revision is a testament to its enduring economic strengths, even as it navigates post-earthquake recovery and external pressures. Meanwhile, the broader trends in emerging markets signal a period of recalibration, with potential shifts in investment flows and policy responses on the horizon.