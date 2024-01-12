S&P 500’s Industrial Sector Surges in Q4, Outpacing Overall Index

The final quarter of 2023 saw a significant upswing in the industrial sector of the S&P 500. The SP500-20 index, a benchmark for this sector, notched an approximate 13% increase, while the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) mirrored this growth with a rise of approximately 13.5%. This outstripped the S&P 500’s overall growth, which stood at 11.23% during the same period.

Industrial Sector’s Health Check

As we gear up for the release of fourth-quarter earnings, the industrial sector is looking relatively healthy, according to Seeking Alpha’s Quant ratings. The sector received a health score of 3.31 out of 5, a slight dip from the 3.39 rating at the beginning of the third quarter. These scores are determined by quantitative factors such as valuation and earnings growth.

Of the many industrial stocks evaluated, 11 were designated as a ‘Buy’ or higher, while 60 received a ‘Neutral’ rating. This represents a minor shift from the previous quarter, which had 13 ‘Buys’ and 58 ‘Neutrals’.

Dividend Security and Standouts

The sector also scored high on dividend security, earning a 4.45 out of 5. The majority of companies in the sector were rated as either ‘Ultra Safe’ or ‘Very Safe’. Standouts in the sector included American Airlines, Caterpillar, and Emerson Electric, all of which were rated as ‘Strong Buy’ with high quant scores.

On the Flip Side

In contrast, Pool Corp., Generac Holdings, and Jacobs Solutions were marked as ‘Hold’ with lower quant scores. Large industry players such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, United Parcel Service, 3M, Automatic Data Processing, and RTX also fell into the ‘Hold’ category, with scores ranging from 2.95 to 3.45.

Looking Forward

As we peer into 2024, analysts at Goldman Sachs forecast that, while the industrial sector may not witness overall EPS growth, the median stock EPS growth is anticipated to hover around 5%. This projection, if realized, will further solidify the sector’s position within the S&P 500.