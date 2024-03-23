S&P 500 Sees 2024's Largest Weekly Gain Post Fed's Rate Cut Forecast; Nasdaq, Semiconductors Rally

Following the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, the S&P 500 recorded its most significant weekly percentage increase for 2024, reflecting investor optimism after the Fed maintained its projection for three interest rate cuts by the year's end. While the S&P 500 closed almost unchanged on Friday, the Nasdaq and semiconductor stocks experienced slight advances, underscoring continued market enthusiasm over artificial intelligence's potential. Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average concluded the day with a slight decrease.

Market Response to Federal Reserve's Stance

Investors closely monitored the Federal Reserve's decisions, with the central bank holding interest rates steady in its March 2024 meeting, marking the fifth consecutive session without changes. However, the Fed's steadfast projection for three rate cuts later this year fueled a positive market reaction, with the S&P 500 surging nearly 1% post-announcement. This optimism extended through the week, culminating in the index's biggest weekly gain for the year.

Technology and AI Fuel Nasdaq and Semiconductor Surge

The technology sector, particularly companies involved in artificial intelligence, played a crucial role in this week's market dynamics. The Nasdaq, home to many of these tech giants, ended the week on a positive note, slightly up for the day. Similarly, the semiconductor index (.SOX) not only ended higher on Friday but also saw a significant weekly rise, highlighting the sector's robust performance amid growing AI optimism.

Economic Projections and Market Outlook

The Federal Reserve's latest Summary of Economic Projections paints a promising picture for the U.S. economy, with GDP growth expected at 2.1% and core PCE inflation at 2.6%. Fed officials' commitment to slowing the reduction of bond and mortgage-backed security holdings further reassures markets. Coupled with projections for interest rate cuts, these factors contribute to a landscape ripe for potential 'soft landing' scenarios, fostering conditions that could lead to new all-time highs for major indexes like the Dow Jones, NASDAQ, and S&P 500.

The market's reaction to the Federal Reserve's recent announcements underscores the intricate balance between monetary policy, economic projections, and investor sentiment. As the year progresses, the anticipated rate cuts could significantly influence not only the U.S. economy's trajectory but also global financial markets. With artificial intelligence continuing to captivate investor interest, technology sectors, especially semiconductors, may remain pivotal in shaping the market's direction.