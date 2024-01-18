en English
SOWITEC Bond Back on the Stock Exchange; Participation Fee Payment on Schedule

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
SOWITEC Bond Back on the Stock Exchange; Participation Fee Payment on Schedule

In a significant development announced on January 18, 2024, SOWITEC group GmbH, a prominent global player in the renewable energy sector, has declared that their 8% bond issued in 2018, maturing in 2026, is once again tradable on the stock exchange. The bond restructuring has been successfully completed, offering a renewed opportunity for investors to be a part of SOWITEC’s growth narrative.

Scheduled Participation Fee Payment

Further enhancing investor confidence, SOWITEC affirmed that the payment of the participation fee to bondholders is on track. The payment, which forms part of the agreement with bondholders who participated in the meeting on December 5, 2023, is due in January 2024. The company has also assured that the subsequent partial repayment along with the accrued interest will be made on May 8, 2024, followed by another on November 8, 2024.

SOWITEC’s Global Impact

SOWITEC is a leading light in the renewable energy sector, operating in 12 countries, primarily targeting emerging and developing nations. The company has an impressive portfolio of more than 60 wind and solar projects developed, translating into nearly 3,000 MW currently in operation across eight countries. This announcement underscores not just SOWITEC’s commitment to honoring its financial obligations but also its unwavering dedication to the advancement of renewable energy.

Role of EQS Group AG

The announcement was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group AG, a renowned provider of regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news, and press releases. EQS Group AG’s services play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and adherence to regulations in the financial markets. Investors can browse an archive of such communications on the EQS website, further fortifying the importance of accurate and timely information in the volatile world of finance.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

