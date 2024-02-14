Southwest Airlines Spring Break Sale: Affordable Flights and Unique Price Drop Protection

This Spring Break, Southwest Airlines is making travel more affordable and rewarding than ever. The airline announced a sale with one-way fares starting at just $49, and a promotional Companion Pass® valid through February 2025, allowing travelers to save on flights for two people. Rapid Rewards Members can earn 8x points on their travel, and there are different fare classes available with added benefits.

Unique Price Drop Protection

But what sets Southwest Airlines apart from its competitors is its unique feature that allows passengers to rebook their flights if the price decreases after the initial purchase. This means that even if you book your flight months in advance, you can still take advantage of price drops and save money.

How It Works

If you book a flight with Southwest Airlines and the price drops before your departure date, you can rebook your flight and receive either a Travel Funds credit or points back, depending on the original payment method. The Travel Funds credits do not expire and can only be used for the same passenger.

To take advantage of this program, passengers need to sign in to their Southwest Rapid Rewards account, find their flight, and click on 'Change flight'. They will then see the amount that each flight has decreased or increased in points or cash. If the original flight has decreased, passengers can select the fare to get a credit.

The Power of Rapid Rewards

But the benefits don't stop there. Rapid Rewards Members can earn 8x points on their travel, making it easier than ever to earn free flights. Plus, there are different fare classes available with added benefits, such as priority boarding and free WiFi.

In conclusion, Southwest Airlines is offering travelers more than just affordable flights this Spring Break. With its unique price drop protection feature, Rapid Rewards program, and added benefits, it's the perfect time to book your next adventure with Southwest Airlines.

