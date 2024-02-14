South32's Profits Drop 92%, Yet Company Invests $2.16 Billion in Hermosa Project

The Australian mining giant South32 reported a staggering 92% drop in first-half profit, with net profits amounting to a mere $53 million for the six months ending December. But amidst the gloom, the company announced a significant investment of $2.16 billion in the Taylor deposit at its Hermosa project in southern Arizona.

A Tale of Profit Decline

In a stark contrast to last year's figures, South32's underlying earnings for the six months ending Dec. 31 stood at a mere $40 million, down from a whopping $560 million. The drastic decline can be attributed to weak metallurgical coal output and lower commodity prices.

Despite the dismal earnings, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to driving operating performance and cost efficiencies. As part of this commitment, South32 has declared an interim dividend of 0.4 cents per share, significantly down from last year's 4.9 cents apiece.

The Taylor Deposit Investment

In what can be seen as a bold move, South32 announced a major project investment of $2.16 billion for the development of the Taylor zinc-lead deposit at the Hermosa project in Arizona, United States. This investment not only signifies the company's faith in its future but also underscores its ambition to expand its operations.

"We believe that this investment will create significant value for our shareholders," said South32's CEO, Graham Kerr. "The Taylor deposit is one of the most attractive undeveloped zinc-lead deposits globally, and we are confident that our investment will deliver strong returns."

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the profit decline, South32 managed to return US$180 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The company also maintained its FY 2024 production guidance and expects to deliver a 7% increase in production volumes in the current half-year.

While the future of commodity prices remains uncertain, South32's investment in the Taylor deposit and its focus on cost efficiencies offer a glimmer of hope. The company's resilience in the face of adversity serves as a reminder that even in challenging times, there are opportunities for growth and progress.