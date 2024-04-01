South Korea's Q1 FDI Pledges Surge 25.1%, Manufacturing Leads with Robust Growth

South Korea witnessed a significant 25.1% increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges during the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating strong investor confidence amidst global economic challenges. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced that the country secured US$7.05 billion in FDI commitments from January to March, a notable rise from the $5.63 billion recorded in the same period last year, with the manufacturing sector playing a pivotal role in this growth.

Investor Confidence and Sectoral Growth

Despite a backdrop of slowing global growth and high-interest rates, foreign investors have shown a renewed interest in South Korea's economic potential, especially in its manufacturing capabilities. The electronics industry, including semiconductors, significantly contributed to this uptrend with FDI pledges doubling to $1.45 billion. Similarly, the machinery and chemical industries experienced <a href="https://english.moef