Business

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Scraps Capital Gains Tax in a Bid to Boost Equity Markets

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Scraps Capital Gains Tax in a Bid to Boost Equity Markets

In an ambitious move to recalibrate South Korea’s financial landscape, President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared the abolition of the impending capital gains tax on financial investment income. The announcement, made during the inaugural ceremony of the 2024 stock market, comes as a strategic intervention to bolster investor sentiment and rectify the undervaluation of the country’s equity markets.

Revitalizing South Korea’s Financial Market

President Yoon’s decision to scrap the proposed tax scheme, which was slated for implementation in 2025, marks a significant departure from the country’s initial fiscal trajectory. Under the original plan, stock investments exceeding 50 million won would have been subjected to a 20 percent tax, while earnings surpassing 300 million won would have attracted a 25 percent levy. The move to remove the capital gains tax is seen as a proactive measure to stimulate the financial market and enhance the worth of South Korea’s stocks.

Addressing the ‘Korea Discount’

Despite South Korea being home to globally competitive companies, its equity markets have faced considerable undervaluation, a phenomenon often referred to as the ‘Korea Discount.’ President Yoon’s decision reflects his administration’s commitment to reversing this trend. He pledged to abolish capital market regulations that fail to align with international standards, thereby leveling the playing field for South Korea in the global financial arena.

Fostering Co-prosperity and Social Mobility

President Yoon also underscored the essential role of the stock market in promoting wealth accumulation and preventing social class stagnation. His decision to scrap the financial investment income tax is in sync with his broader economic agenda, which seeks to foster a conducive environment for investment in South Korea. By doing so, he aims to encourage long-term co-prosperity among the South Korean people, investors, and stock markets. His commitment to this cause was further affirmed in his subsequent meetings with business leaders and young entrepreneurs, where he reiterated his administration’s dedication to improving public livelihoods and easing the financial burdens of small business owners and the self-employed.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

