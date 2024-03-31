South Korea's March Inflation Rate Expected to Exceed 3% Amid Rising Energy Costs, Currency Fluctuations

SEOUL, March 31, 2024 – South Korea braces for a continued inflation rate above 3 percent for the second consecutive month in March, influenced significantly by escalating energy prices and currency exchange fluctuations. Market analyses from eight securities firms, including NH Investment & Securities and Kyobo Securities, project an average inflation rate of 3.2 percent, marking a persistent economic challenge for the country.

Advertisment

Factors Fueling Inflation

Rising international oil prices, stemming from geopolitical tensions, alongside the South Korean won's recent depreciation against the U.S. dollar, are identified as key drivers behind the anticipated increase in inflation. This development comes after a brief dip in inflation rates in January 2024, where figures fell below 3 percent for the first time since July 2023, reaching 2.4 percent. However, the cost of fruits, agricultural produce, and energy swiftly reversed this trend, pushing inflation to 3.1 percent the following month.

Market Projections and Government Response

While the majority of securities firms forecast inflation rates to hover around 3.2 to 3.3 percent for March, Meritz Securities stands out with a more optimistic prediction, suggesting a potential decrease to 2.9 percent. In response to these pressures, the South Korean government has actively intervened, particularly in the agricultural sector, by injecting emergency price stabilization funds since mid-March. Despite these efforts, officials caution that these measures may not fully mitigate the immediate impacts on March's inflation