en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

South Korea’s FSC Undertakes Major Reform of Public Equity Funds System

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
South Korea’s FSC Undertakes Major Reform of Public Equity Funds System

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea has undertaken a significant reform of the nation’s public equity funds system with the explicit aim of enhancing global competitiveness and stimulating growth within the industry. The country’s public equity fund market, which includes mutual funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), has been expanding sluggishly, with a decline in the market size from 102.6 trillion won in 2022 to 100.2 trillion won in 2023. However, when taking into account Money Market Funds (MMFs) and ETFs, the overall market has grown to a sizable 315.4 trillion won.

Three-Pronged Strategy

The FSC’s strategy is three-pronged, focusing on strengthening the roles and responsibilities of fund sales agencies, asset management companies, and related institutions. The approach is designed to ensure more accountability and effectiveness within the industry, thereby fostering a more robust and competitive public equity funds market.

New Sales Commission Structure

One of the significant changes to be implemented as part of this strategy is the introduction of a new sales commission structure. This new structure will allow variation and performance-based commissions, a move that is expected to motivate fund sales agencies to improve their performance and contribute to the overall growth of the industry.

Push for Innovation

Another crucial aspect of the FSC’s approach is the push for innovation in public fund products and infrastructure. This includes enabling fintech services to recommend funds, and revising the regulations for foreign funds. These changes aim to create a more dynamic and adaptable public equity funds system that can better meet changing market conditions and investor needs.

Regulatory changes that do not require legislative amendments are slated to commence in the first half of the year. However, proposed amendments to the Capital Market Act will be submitted in the latter half of the year, signifying a concerted effort by the FSC to revamp and modernize South Korea’s public equity funds system.

0
Business Finance South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

VCORP Invests $400K to Upgrade Lunch Box Outlet Amidst Rising Competition

By Dil Bar Irshad

Paphos District in Cyprus Sees Fluctuating Hotel Occupancy Rates

By BNN Correspondents

CMCT Announces Offering of Series A1 Preferred Stock with 8.42% Dividend Yield

By Geeta Pillai

vivo Rings in the New Year with Major Discounts on Latest Smartphones in the Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Nordex Group Secures Major Wind Farm Orders in Sweden ...
@Business · 1 min
Nordex Group Secures Major Wind Farm Orders in Sweden ...
heart comment 0
EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting

By Nitish Verma

EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting
JPMorgan’s New Active ETF: A Game-Changer in the Market?

By María Alejandra Trujillo

JPMorgan's New Active ETF: A Game-Changer in the Market?
Warren Buffett’s Six Investing Lessons for the New Market Highs

By Waqas Arain

Warren Buffett's Six Investing Lessons for the New Market Highs
KBC Group’s Share Buyback Program: An Update on Recent Transactions

By BNN Correspondents

KBC Group's Share Buyback Program: An Update on Recent Transactions
Latest Headlines
World News
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
36 seconds
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
40 seconds
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
43 seconds
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
2 mins
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
2 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
2 mins
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
2 mins
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
2 mins
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
2 mins
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app