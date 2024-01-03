South Korea’s FSC Undertakes Major Reform of Public Equity Funds System

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea has undertaken a significant reform of the nation’s public equity funds system with the explicit aim of enhancing global competitiveness and stimulating growth within the industry. The country’s public equity fund market, which includes mutual funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), has been expanding sluggishly, with a decline in the market size from 102.6 trillion won in 2022 to 100.2 trillion won in 2023. However, when taking into account Money Market Funds (MMFs) and ETFs, the overall market has grown to a sizable 315.4 trillion won.

Three-Pronged Strategy

The FSC’s strategy is three-pronged, focusing on strengthening the roles and responsibilities of fund sales agencies, asset management companies, and related institutions. The approach is designed to ensure more accountability and effectiveness within the industry, thereby fostering a more robust and competitive public equity funds market.

New Sales Commission Structure

One of the significant changes to be implemented as part of this strategy is the introduction of a new sales commission structure. This new structure will allow variation and performance-based commissions, a move that is expected to motivate fund sales agencies to improve their performance and contribute to the overall growth of the industry.

Push for Innovation

Another crucial aspect of the FSC’s approach is the push for innovation in public fund products and infrastructure. This includes enabling fintech services to recommend funds, and revising the regulations for foreign funds. These changes aim to create a more dynamic and adaptable public equity funds system that can better meet changing market conditions and investor needs.

Regulatory changes that do not require legislative amendments are slated to commence in the first half of the year. However, proposed amendments to the Capital Market Act will be submitted in the latter half of the year, signifying a concerted effort by the FSC to revamp and modernize South Korea’s public equity funds system.