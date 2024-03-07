South India Witnesses Sharpest Cement Price Decline Amid Rising Input Costs

Amid varying regional trends, South India's cement market has experienced the most significant price drop, according to analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. They noted a 3% month-on-month decrease in February 2023, with a Rs10 per 50 Kg bag decline across key markets. This trend is occurring even as cement demand remains robust, but investor sentiments are dampened by surging input costs, particularly for fuel.

Impact of Rising Input Costs

By the end of February and the beginning of March 2024, there was a noticeable increase in fuel prices, including both petcoke and imported coal. Spot prices for imported petcoke from the US and coal from South Africa have each surged by approximately 8% month on month, reaching $123 a tonne and $101 a tonne, respectively. This price hike has pushed consumption costs to ₹1.46/Kilo calories for imported Petcoke and ₹1.50/Kcal for imported coal, raising concerns over potential pressure on profitability despite the strong demand for cement.

Market Reactions and Analysts' Picks

With the cement industry bracing for the impact of these cost increases, the focus is now on whether price improvements or maintenance can be achieved in March. Some analysts believe a volume push in March might offset efforts to raise prices. Amidst this scenario, Sagar Cement has emerged as a favorite among analysts. Additionally, firms like Ultratech, ACC, and Sagar Cements, known for their cost-control measures, are being highlighted as top picks by Systematix Shares and Stocks in anticipation of the general elections.

The Future Outlook

As the industry navigates through these challenging times, the trajectory of input costs and their influence on cement prices will be crucial. The resilience of demand, coupled with effective cost management strategies by cement companies, could play pivotal roles in sustaining profitability. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the industry can overcome these hurdles and leverage the robust demand to mitigate the impact of rising costs.