South Dakota Budget Adjustments: Insurance Hike and Per Diem Increase for State Boards

Amid considerations of economic adjustments and fiscal responsibility, South Dakota's legislative body has made significant changes to the state's budget, particularly affecting insurance costs and per diems for state board members. In a move that reflects the changing dynamics of state finance management and the broader implications of national disasters, the legislature's Joint Committee on Appropriations has approved a revised budget proposed by the Bureau of Finance Management (BFM).

Insurance and Per Diem Adjustments

The latest budget revision includes a substantial increase in captive insurance costs, from $1.5 million to an adjusted $2.9 million. This adjustment came after Gov. Kristi Noem's initial recommendation, highlighting the state's response to rising expenses attributed to disasters across the United States. BFM commissioner, Jim Terwilliger, alongside committee member Republican Sen. Bryan Breitling, emphasized the necessity of this increase to cope with the escalating costs.

In another significant change, the committee agreed to a proposal from Republican Sen. Ryan Maher to raise the per diem rates for members of various boards and commissions. This adjustment marks the first increase in over two decades, setting the new per diem at $166. This change, however, will not apply universally across all boards, with specific exceptions based on the source of the funds used for reimbursements.

Fiscal Implications and Scope

The overall budget set by the BFM now stands at $26.3 million in general funds, with additional allocations of $39.6 million for federal fund spending and the authority to spend $43.3 million from other sources. The bureau also maintains a staffing level of 49 full-time equivalent employees. These financial adjustments come at a time when South Dakota, like many states, faces the dual challenge of managing increased costs due to unforeseen disasters and ensuring equitable compensation for those who serve on state boards and commissions.

Looking Ahead

These budgetary adjustments reflect a broader trend of states revisiting their fiscal policies to adapt to changing economic conditions and the impacts of national and local disasters. For South Dakota, the increased insurance costs and revised per diems represent a step towards addressing immediate financial pressures while also acknowledging the contributions of individuals serving on boards and commissions. As the state navigates these changes, the implications for its financial management and the precedent it sets for other states will be closely watched.

The move to adjust the budget in response to both increasing disaster-related expenses and the need for fair compensation for board members underscores the balancing act states must perform in fiscal management. It highlights the ongoing dialogue between the need for prudent financial planning and the recognition of the vital roles played by state officials and volunteers in governance. As South Dakota adjusts to these new budgetary realities, the outcomes may offer insights for other states facing similar challenges.