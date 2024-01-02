en English
Business

South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Shifts

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:07 am EST


The South African rand kicked off the first trading day of 2024 on a slightly weaker note against the U.S. dollar, trading at 18.3225, marking a 0.2% decrease from its previous close. The marginal strengthening of the dollar on a global scale played a part in this scenario. The lack of substantial domestic economic data to influence the rand’s movement indicates that international factors will likely dictate its trajectory.

Anticipation of Economic Data and Interest Rate Direction

Market participants are keenly awaiting the release of economic data that may hint at the direction of U.S. interest rates. The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting are set to be unveiled on Thursday, with a U.S. jobs report due on Friday. Concurrently, South Africa’s purchasing managers index survey has been scheduled for Thursday.

Financial Markets React

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top 40 index saw a 0.6% dip in early trade, and the benchmark 2030 government bond yield experienced a slight uptick. In related news, oil prices rose by 1.5% due to potential supply disruptions in the Middle East and the anticipation of positive economic expectations in China. Asian shares started steady, and the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which Somalia claims as part of its territory, led to an emergency meeting by Somalia’s cabinet.

Bitcoin and Political Unrest

Elsewhere in the financial realm, Bitcoin made significant strides, surpassing the $45,000 mark for the first time since April 2022. On a somber note, renowned South African photographer Peter Magubane passed away at 91. In the political sphere, tensions in Bangladesh were underscored as opposition leader Abdul Moyeen Khan reported evasive maneuvers to avoid a government crackdown ahead of the general elections.

Business Finance South Africa
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

