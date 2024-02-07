South African Corporate Developments: Spear's Equity Boost, Buka's New Chair and Botswana's Diamond Trade Endeavor

In an interesting turn of corporate events in South Africa, Spear, the property group with its stronghold in the Western Cape, has accomplished a private placement that has raised R313.5 million in fresh equity. The company's blueprint includes the issuance of around 37.5 million new shares, which equates to approximately 15% of its existing shares in circulation. The core objective of this strategic decision is to trim down the company's net debt, a staggering figure that hovered around R1.8 billion, with a loan-to-value ratio of 39.58% towards the closure of August.

Advertisment

Spear's Acquisition Ambitions

The company is setting its sights on lowering its debt while simultaneously seeking potential acquisition opportunities. Spear's current portfolio boasts 28 properties with a cumulative value of R4.4 billion. Notwithstanding these new developments, Spear's share price has remained unaltered. However, it's noteworthy that it has witnessed an approximate increase of 16% over the previous 12 months.

Corporate Shuffles at Buka Investments

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in another corporate shuffle, Buka Investments, formerly known as Imbalie Beauty, has announced Pumla Tladi as its new chairperson, effective from February 6. With more than 25 years of experience under her belt in the financial services industry, specializing in insurance, Tladi was already a board member since the latter part of 2022. Furthermore, Buka Investments has also confirmed that it is proceeding with the R140 million acquisition deal for Socrati footwear. This related-party transaction will result in shares being issued to shareholder B&B Media, and the company is also exploring another opportunity within the retail sector.

Botswana's Diamond Trade Endeavours

Internationally, Botswana is making significant strides to acquire a stake in the Belgian diamond trader, HB Antwerp. The country has earmarked 890-million pula ($65m) to purchase shares in the Belgian firm, progressing a deal that was initially announced by President Mokgweetsi Masisi in November. The deal values HB Antwerp at $275m, and Botswana has announced its intention to buy a 24% stake in the company and to supply it with rough diamonds for the next five years through the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company. This is a promising opportunity for Botswana to reap benefits from the diamond downstream industry, including cutting and polishing, a prospect that was absent under previous agreements with De Beers.