South African Advisors Reevaluate Living Annuities Amid Economic Challenges

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
South African Advisors Reevaluate Living Annuities Amid Economic Challenges

The South African advisory industry is locked in an intense debate over the efficacy of living annuities for retirees. Living annuities, popular in the period 2000 to 2015 due to robust investment market returns, are being reevaluated in light of recent economic challenges. A graph from investment strategists Ninety One and Morningstar delineates the performance of three living annuities from 2000 to 2023, spotlighting the significance of investment alpha and the impact of market downturns on the annuities’ assets under management (AUM).

Challenges with Living Annuities

For a successful living annuity, Ninety One suggests an income level below a certain critical threshold, significant growth asset exposure, a portion of the portfolio invested offshore, and a structure that minimizes volatility. However, these annuities’ counterparts, guaranteed life annuities, also come with their own challenges, such as inflation, liquidity issues, loss of optionality, and exposure to the insurer’s solvency. Furthermore, South African Revenue Service (Sars) regulations add another layer of complexity to annuity management in the post-retirement phase.

Strategies for Successful Retirement Planning

Ninety One advocates for meticulous portfolio construction and preserving optionality for younger retirees by initially allocating the entire benefit to a living annuity. Additionally, they propose considering multiple living annuity contracts to enable future transfers. While hybrid annuities can be beneficial, they are not seen as a comprehensive solution due to constraints such as limited options and extra fees.

Looking Beyond Annuities: A Holistic Approach to Retirement Planning

Retirement planning is not limited to annuities alone. Other elements such as Social Security benefits, retirement accounts and investments, pension plans, and personal circumstances bear equal weight. James Sandidge, a financial advisor and attorney, warns about the retirement income death spiral, a phenomenon of negative returns leading to rapid insolvency. He urges advisors to focus on innovative solutions and engage retirees in meaningful conversations about the risk of sequence of returns and longevity.

The Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) has noted a shift from retirement readiness to managing the high cost of living among employers. Rising inflation and stagnant wages have put a strain on employees, prompting employers to introduce financial wellness programs. These programs offer assistance with budgeting, money management, retirement planning, and daily living expenses, thereby improving employee morale and quality of life.

Retirement planning also requires adapting to changes in net worth, understanding income generated from net worth, and mitigating challenges such as inflation and health expenses. Strategies for stable income in retirement could include investing in startups, real estate investment trusts, peer-to-peer lending, and health investments. The emotional and psychological impacts of retirement should also be considered, with the guidance of financial advisers playing a crucial role in navigating retirement income strategies, tax planning, and estate planning.

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

