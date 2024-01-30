Sony Terminates $10 Billion Merger with Zee: Impact on Indian Media Landscape

In a significant development, Sony has called off its much-anticipated $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment due to financial discrepancies and regulatory worries. The termination points towards a discord between the two media titans over unsettled financial terms. Sony accuses Zee of failing to meet crucial financial conditions of the deal. In response, Zee has denied all allegations and accused Sony of acting in 'bad faith' while ending the merger.

The Aftermath of the Failed Merger

Following the failed merger, Zee's share value has crashed by approximately 30%. This has raised questions about Zee's capability to successfully navigate the challenges of the media industry. The fallout from this botched merger is expected to cast a long shadow on the Indian media landscape. Sony's decision to scrap the merger came in the wake of Zee's inability to fulfill financial terms and address them promptly.

Zee's Counter Accusations and Future Plans

Zee has refuted the allegations and accused Sony of 'bad faith.' Since the collapse of the deal, Zee's shares have experienced a roughly 30% drop, and its cash reserves have significantly dwindled. Sony's concerns also included the fact that Zee CEO Punit Goenka was facing a regulatory investigation. In the wake of these events, Zee Entertainment founder Subhash Chandra's family is planning to raise their stake in the media house from the current 4% to 26%.

Other Business Updates

In other business news, the board of an unnamed public sector bank has given the green light to a fund-raising plan of up to Rs 7,500 crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or a Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). Meanwhile, shares of CESC Ltd, a mid-cap company from the integrated power utilities sector, have surged by 7.6% as the record date for its interim dividend draws nearer. The declared interim dividend is INR 4.50 per equity share.

CESC's Financial Performance

Despite a 10% decrease in net profit for the December quarter amidst rising expenses, with a consolidated net profit of Rs 301 crore compared to Rs 336 crore in the same quarter last year, CESC shares have rocketed by 100% over the past year. The total expenses of the company have soared to Rs 3,497 crore, while total income has increased to Rs 3,301 crore. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of Rs 19,181.00 crore. CESC has also appointed Arjun Kumar as a Non-executive Independent Director for a term of five years, effective from January 19, 2024.