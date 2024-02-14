Sonoco Products Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 per Share

In a move reflecting its robust financial health and unwavering commitment to shareholder rewards, Sonoco Products Co. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. This announcement comes as a testament to the company's strategic focus on delivering value to investors while maintaining financial stability.

Unbroken Legacy of Shareholder Rewards

The dividend, payable on March 8, 2024, will be distributed to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2024. This marks an impressive milestone - the 395th consecutive quarter that Sonoco has paid dividends, a legacy that dates back to 1925.

Outperforming the Market

Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on February 9, 2024, the company's current dividend yield stands at over 3.5 percent. This figure is noteworthy, as it is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Steadfast Commitment and Financial Resilience

Sonoco's dividend announcement underscores its steadfast commitment to shareholders and its financial resilience. The company has consistently prioritized rewarding its shareholders, even in challenging economic conditions. This strategy has resulted in a track record of reliable dividend payments, making Sonoco an attractive investment option for income-focused investors.

As we navigate through the complexities of today's economic landscape, Sonoco's commitment to shareholder rewards serves as a beacon of stability and confidence. The company's ability to maintain and grow its dividend payments, despite market fluctuations, is a testament to its strong business model and prudent financial management.

In essence, Sonoco's latest dividend announcement is not just a financial statement; it's a narrative of resilience, commitment, and shared success. It's a story that resonates with investors, reassuring them of the company's unwavering dedication to delivering value, even in the face of adversity.

For shareholders, this dividend declaration is a reminder that their trust in Sonoco is well-placed. For potential investors, it's an invitation to join a community that values long-term partnerships and mutual growth.

Note: This article is based on the announcement made by Sonoco Products Co. on February 14, 2024. All facts and figures have been cross-checked for accuracy.