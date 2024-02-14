Sonic Automotive's Mixed Q4 Results: Resilience Amidst Industry Challenges

Sonic Automotive Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $38.7 million, or $1.11 per share, falling short of Wall Street expectations. The company's revenue for the period was $3.58 billion, in line with forecasts. Sonic Automotive's record annual revenue of $14.4 billion, up 3% year-over-year, highlights its resilience in the face of industry challenges.

Sonic Automotive's Mixed Q4 Results

Despite missing earnings expectations, Sonic Automotive reported solid financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's revenue of $3.58 billion matched analyst forecasts, while its net income of $38.7 million was a significant improvement compared to a loss in the previous year.

Adjusted for certain costs, Sonic Automotive's earnings per share were $1.63, down from $2.61 in the prior year. The company's strong liquidity position, with $846 million in total liquidity as of December 31, 2023, continues to provide a solid foundation for growth and strategic initiatives.

Segment Performance and Outlook

Sonic Automotive's Franchised Dealerships segment saw a 1% increase in revenue, while the EchoPark segment experienced a 6% decrease. The company remains optimistic about the EchoPark segment's future and expects it to achieve breakeven adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024.

Sonic's new vehicle inventory levels have expanded across its brand portfolio, ending the year with a 37 days supply of inventory. However, new vehicle gross profit per unit continued its sequential decline to $4,289 per unit in the fourth quarter. The company anticipates that the new normal level of new vehicle GPU will remain structurally higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In the used vehicle market, wholesale auction prices for three-year-old vehicles decreased nearly 9%, while average retail used pricing declined just 2%. Sonic Automotive's F&I performance continues to be a strength, with same store franchised F&I per unit of $2,334 in the fourth quarter.