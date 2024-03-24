Sompo International's Emmanuel Brulé Joins ABIR Board, Boosting Bermuda's Global Insurance Presence

Emmanuel Brulé, Chief Risk Officer of Sompo International Holdings Ltd., has been announced as the latest addition to the board of directors of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR). This strategic move follows Sompo International Holdings Ltd.'s recent membership in ABIR, highlighting Bermuda's significant role in the global insurance and reinsurance sectors. With Sompo's inclusion, ABIR's membership has reached a new peak, comprising 32 carriers and four intermediaries, underscoring the island's status as a hub of insurance excellence.

Strategic Expansion and Global Influence

Brulé's appointment to the ABIR board is a testament to his extensive experience and leadership within the insurance industry across various jurisdictions. Before joining Sompo as CRO in July 2023, Brulé held numerous influential positions, including CEO of Sanlam Pan Africa General Insurance and several key roles at AIG. His diverse background is expected to bring valuable insights to ABIR, further strengthening its board. Pina Albo, chair of ABIR and CEO of Hamilton Insurance Group, lauded Sompo's membership as a reflection of Bermuda's widespread appeal and influence in the global insurance marketplace.

Bermuda's Role as a World's Risk Capital

Bermuda has long been recognized for its robust regulatory framework and its ability to attract top-tier talent in the insurance and reinsurance fields. Sompo International, with a substantial operational base on the island, exemplifies the benefits of conducting business in Bermuda. The company's commitment to fostering relationships within the local reinsurance industry is evident from its decision to join ABIR. John Huff, CEO of ABIR, highlighted the critical role of ABIR member companies in providing protection and peace of mind to communities and businesses across more than 150 jurisdictions worldwide.

Implications for the Global Insurance Landscape

The inclusion of Sompo International in ABIR not only marks a milestone for the association but also signals Bermuda's continued prominence in the global insurance and reinsurance markets. The collaboration between Sompo and other ABIR members is poised to enhance the collective capability to address large-scale and complex risks, including climate change, political instability, and cyber threats. As the industry faces unprecedented challenges, the strategic partnership within ABIR, bolstered by Sompo's participation, is expected to drive innovation and resilience in the global insurance sector.

As we reflect on this significant development, it's clear that the addition of Emmanuel Brulé to the ABIR board and Sompo International's membership represent more than just a milestone for the association. They underscore the enduring appeal and strategic importance of Bermuda as a global center for insurance and reinsurance. With leaders like Brulé at the helm, the future of Bermuda's role in the international insurance landscape looks promising, poised for continued growth and innovation.