en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SomaLogic Inc Advocates for Merger Amid Stock Dip and Negative Earnings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
SomaLogic Inc Advocates for Merger Amid Stock Dip and Negative Earnings

In a bid to secure the future of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ: SLGC), a key player in the Health Information Services Industry, the company is urging its stockholders to vote ‘for’ a significant pending transaction. SomaLogic’s stock experienced a slight dip on December 29, 2024, opening at $2.69 and closing marginally lower at $2.66. The company’s stock price has fluctuated over the past 52 weeks, with a range between $1.73 and $3.79.

Financial Performance and Market Standing

Despite a five-year annual sales growth of 32.85%, SomaLogic has consistently reported negative earnings per share at -0.36%. The company, which boasts a workforce of 451 employees and a gross margin of +55.89, operates in the red with an operating margin of -171.71 and a pretax margin of -112.50. The company’s insider ownership stands at 10.97% and institutional ownership is 55.73%, with recent insider transactions involving the Interim CEO and General Counsel. SomaLogic also reported a quarterly earnings surprise with a loss of -$0.12 per share compared to the expected $0.26 per share.

Proposed Merger with Standard BioTools

In an open letter to stockholders, SomaLogic has called for a vote ‘for’ a merger with Standard BioTools. The company believes that this merger would offer numerous benefits, including enhanced scale and diversification, a bolstered financial profile, and cost synergies. The SomaLogic board views this transaction as a superior alternative to the company’s current standalone plan and the best path forward. The proposed merger would see SomaLogic stockholders retaining 57% of the combined entity, and is projected to result in $80 million in cost synergies by 2026.

Analysts’ Take and Future Projections

The stock holds a consensus rating of Hold, with an average rating score of 2.40 based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Analysts project a consensus price target of 4.26, indicating a forecasted upside of 71.8% from its current price of 2.48. The company’s earnings are expected to grow in the coming year, with a P/E ratio of 3.59. SomaLogic’s financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 17.27, a price to sales ratio of 5.84, and diluted EPS of -0.70, forecasted to be -0.16 in the next quarter and -0.53 in a year.

0
Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AMC Entertainment Holdings Reports Slight Dip in Stock Price and Robust Growth in Yearbook Sales

By Hadeel Hashem

BofA Securities Unveils Top 20 Stock Picks for Q1 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Alkermes: Analyst Ratings Swing Amid Solid Financial Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Revitalizing Moradabad's Brassware Industry: A Look into the New Skill Enhancement Center

By Rafia Tasleem

Analyst Ratings for Antero Resources: A Shift in Sentiment ...
@Business · 1 min
Analyst Ratings for Antero Resources: A Shift in Sentiment ...
heart comment 0
Goldman Sachs Drops Shift4 Payments from Conviction List: A Signal of Changing Market Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Goldman Sachs Drops Shift4 Payments from Conviction List: A Signal of Changing Market Preferences
Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears
nanopay Launches Revolutionary Remittance Service for Pakistani Diaspora in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

nanopay Launches Revolutionary Remittance Service for Pakistani Diaspora in Canada
Navigating Work-Life Balance in a Remote Work Environment: Insights from Industry Experts

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Work-Life Balance in a Remote Work Environment: Insights from Industry Experts
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
18 seconds
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
28 seconds
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
1 min
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
2 mins
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
2 mins
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
2 mins
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
2 mins
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
2 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
2 mins
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
22 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
26 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
29 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
36 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app