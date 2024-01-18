Solutions Renews Sharia-Compliant Banking Facilities Agreement with Saudi National Bank

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company, better known as Solutions, has reinvigorated its alliance with the Saudi National Bank (SNB) by renewing an Islamic Sharia-compliant banking facilities agreement. The deal, concluded on January 18, 2024, represents a strategic move for both entities, as it offers an increased short-term banking facilities limit.

Advertisment

Details of the Financing Deal

SNB's financing package features two primary segments: a short-term banking facility totaling SAR 1 billion and medium-term financing of SAR 500 million. The latter has already been put to use. The short-term facility spans one year, while the medium-term financing is set for a five-year term beginning from its utilization date of June 27, 2022. The financing is backed by a promissory note, offering reassurance for the funds extended.

Rationale Behind the Renewal

The purpose of bolstering the short-term banking facilities is twofold. First, it aids in issuing letters of credit/guarantee (LC/LG), a crucial instrument in international trade. Second, it provides a boost to the working capital financing, ensuring smooth business operations. The announcement made no mention of any related parties involved in the transaction.