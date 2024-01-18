Subscribe

#Finance #Saudi Arabia

Solutions Renews Sharia-Compliant Banking Facilities Agreement with Saudi National Bank

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company renews a Sharia-compliant banking facilities agreement with the Saudi National Bank, increasing the short-term limit. The move aids in issuing LC/LG and boosts working capital financing.

author-image
Hadeel Hashem
Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company, better known as Solutions, has reinvigorated its alliance with the Saudi National Bank (SNB) by renewing an Islamic Sharia-compliant banking facilities agreement. The deal, concluded on January 18, 2024, represents a strategic move for both entities, as it offers an increased short-term banking facilities limit.

Details of the Financing Deal

SNB's financing package features two primary segments: a short-term banking facility totaling SAR 1 billion and medium-term financing of SAR 500 million. The latter has already been put to use. The short-term facility spans one year, while the medium-term financing is set for a five-year term beginning from its utilization date of June 27, 2022. The financing is backed by a promissory note, offering reassurance for the funds extended.

Rationale Behind the Renewal

The purpose of bolstering the short-term banking facilities is twofold. First, it aids in issuing letters of credit/guarantee (LC/LG), a crucial instrument in international trade. Second, it provides a boost to the working capital financing, ensuring smooth business operations. The announcement made no mention of any related parties involved in the transaction.

