Solidium Oy Sells Entire Stake in Kemira Oyj: A Strategic Divestment

Finnish state-owned company, Solidium Oy, announces the sale of its entire stake in Kemira Oyj. The decision, made public on February 12, 2024, will see Solidium part with 7,782,765 shares, representing approximately 5.0% of Kemira's total shares.

Solidium Oy Divests from Kemira Oyj

In a strategic move aimed at realigning its investment portfolio, Solidium Oy has decided to divest its entire holding in Kemira Oyj. This decision marks a significant shift in the ownership structure of Kemira, a leading chemicals company in Finland.

Proceeds to Fund General Corporate Purposes

The proceeds from the sale, expected to amount to over 132 million euros based on Monday's closing price of 17.00 euros per share, will be used primarily for general corporate purposes. This decision underscores Solidium's commitment to optimizing its financial resources and strategically positioning itself for future growth.

Accelerated Bookbuilding Offering to Institutional Investors

The sale of Solidium's stake in Kemira will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding offering to Finnish and international institutional investors. Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Finnish branch, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Helsinki branch, have been appointed as main organizers of the sale. The final results of the offering are expected to be announced on or about February 13, 2024.

Solidium Oy, a minority owner in thirteen listed companies, including Kemira, is expected to provide an update on the outcome of the sale around this date. This move is a testament to the dynamic nature of the Finnish corporate landscape and the strategic decisions that shape it.

With this divestment, Solidium is not only redefining its investment strategy but also signaling potential changes in the Finnish chemical industry. As we await the final results of the sale, one thing is certain: the implications of this decision will resonate far beyond the financial realm, shaping the future of the chemical industry and Finland's broader economic landscape.

